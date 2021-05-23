IRON CITY — Nell Brewer Martin, 93, Iron City, TN, peacefully joined her Lord and Savior on Thursday, May 20, 2021 at North Alabama Medical Center, Florence, AL surrounded by her devoted family.
She was born August 2, 1927 in Wayne County, TN, the daughter of the late Charlie Washington and Mamie Todd Brewer.
Mrs. Brewer was preceded in death by her loving husband of 67 years Leonard Randolph Martin.
Survivors are sons, Travis, wife, Mary, Lutts, TN; Kenneth, wife, Louise, Sammy, wife, Vicky, Charles, wife, Angie all of Iron City, TN; daughter, Dianne Todd, fiance’, Ronnie Hunter, Clarksville, TN; grandchildren, Kelli Cowan, husband Chris, Sean Todd, Christie Littrell, husband, Brent, Bridget Martin, Anthony Martin, wife, Lisa, Tyler Martin, wife, Cara, Cameron Martin, wife, Abby, Connor Martin, wife, Morgan; great-grandchildren, Will Durrett, fiancee’, Maegan, Jack Durrett, Addie Kate and Tessa Littrell, Eli and Knox Martin, Ryan Martin, Rhett and Drew Audrey Martin; brother, Norris Brewer, wife, Katherine and sister, Judy Daniel of Iron City, TN.
She was also preceded in death by sons, Mark and James Matthew; daughter, Donna Rebecca; grandson, Brian Martin; brothers, Dexter, Mack, Faye and Carlin Brewer; sisters, Jewell Ezell and Eva Kelley.
Mrs. Martin was a devoted Christian and lifelong member of Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church. She had an enviable green thumb and could grow practically anything from a clipping. Fiercely independent, she tended to a large garden and canned its produce into her early 90’s. She was also a wonderful cook, gifting family and friends with her famous pecan pies and chicken’n dumplings. She made more pans of biscuits than we could even count.
Services will be Monday, May 24, 2021 at 11 a.m., at Shackelford Funeral Directors Chapel, Collinwood, TN, with grandson, Anthony Martin officiating. Burial will follow in Macedonia Cemetery, Iron City, TN, with Shackelford Funeral Directors, Wayne County, directing.
Pallbearers will be Sean Todd, Tyler Martin, Cameron Martin, Connor Martin, Will Durrett and Jack Durrett.
Visitation will be Monday, May 24, 2021 from 9:30 a.m., to service time, at the funeral home.
The family wishes to extend their love and special thanks to Karli Witt and Michelle Franks for all the love and care they provided our mother over the last year. Also, many thanks to Lindsey Beckham at Deaconess Home Care and sincerest thanks to Compassus Hospice and Dr. Danny McFall for providing wonderful care during her final days.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be given to St. Jude Childrens Research Hospital, attn: Donations, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN.
