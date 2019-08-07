FLORENCE — May 30, 1931 - July 26, 2019 — Nell Mobley Lamb of Florence, AL passed away on July 26, 2019. She was born on May 30, 1931 in Anderson, AL.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Woodrow Lamb; her parents, S.M. and Lorene Mobley and her brother, C.D.Mobley.
She is survived by her brother, Glenn Mobley (Jean); sisters, Waudene Cowen, June Grigsby, (Gerald) and Carolyn Nixon; her sister-in-law, Doris Mobley and several nieces and nephews.
After her husband’s death, she purchased a gift shop, The Yellow Door, and operated that business for more than 20 years until she sold it in 2014.
A private family service will be held. The family requests that any memorial donations be made to Alzheimer’s Association at alz.org.
Berryhill Funeral Home is assisting the family.
