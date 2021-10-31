LAWRENCEBURG, TN — Nell Remke, 87, died Friday, October 29, 2021. Visitation will be held November 3, 2021, from 10-11 a.m., at Sacred Heart Catholic Church of Lawrenceburg. The funeral service will follow at 11 a.m., at the church, with burial in Calvary Cemetery. She was retired from the Lawrenceburg Utility Systems. Neal Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.

