TUSCUMBIA — Margaret Nell Allen Roberts, 92, of Tuscumbia, passed away Saturday, February 8, 2020. Visitation will be Tuesday, February 11, from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia.
Nell was a lifelong resident of the Shoals and a member of Valdosta Baptist Church. She loved to cook, to paint (oil and pastel), and, most of all, to spend time with her family. She was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, John M. Roberts Sr.; parents, Charles Allen Sr. and Nellie McGregor Allen; sisters, Mary Cox, Elizabeth Branch, and Louise Petrusnek; and brothers, Charles Allen Jr. and James Madison Allen.
Nell is survived by her sons, John M. Roberts Jr. (Betty) and James F. Roberts (Joan); grandchildren, Tyler Roberts, Allison Handley, Emily Jones, John B. Roberts, and Joseph T. Roberts; and great grandchildren, Sarah, Mollie, Oliver, and Lucy Roberts, Caden, Grayson, and Holden Handley, and Madeline, Owen, Isabella, Emilia “Emmie”, and Ben Jones.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to your local church or St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.
