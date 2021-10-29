TUSCUMBIA —
Nell Virginia Rikard, 82, of Tuscumbia, AL passed away Wednesday, October 27, 2021. Visitation will be today, October 29, 2021 from 6-8 p.m. at Colbert Memorial Chapel. A service will be held Saturday, October 30, 2021 at 12 p.m. at Hampton Heights Baptist Church. Pastor Jeremy Sanderson will be officiating. Burial will be in Hawk Pride Church of Christ Cemetery.
She was a member of Hampton Heights Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Wayne Uyless Rikard; parents, Hugh and Stella Jones.
She is survived by her children, Sandra Berry (Andy), Eddie Rikard (Gwen), Patricia Nichols (Tony), and Michael Rikard; grandchildren, Brian Berry (Erica), Timothy Berry (Jana), Scott Rikard (Jennifer), Bethanie Rikard (MJ McWhorter), Cody Beane, Courtney Beane Stevens (Ray), Christy Mitchell, Craig Rikard (Brandi), and Stephanie Stewert (Ben); 22 great-grandchildren; brothers, Shorty Jones and HD Jones; sister, Linda Gail Wimbs; numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Scott Rikard, Timothy Berry, Brian Berry, Ray Stevens, Craig Rikard, and Ben Stewart. Honorary pallbearers will be Lynn Landers, Anthony Landers, Austin Mitchell, and MJ McWhorter.
Special thanks to nurses, chaplain, and staff of Encompass Hospice and Dr. Ridgeway and staff.
