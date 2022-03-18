RUSSELLVILLE — Nella Sue McNatt age 80, of Russellville, passed away March 17, 2022.
Mrs. McNatt was a Christian and attended Jonesboro Baptist Church in Russellville.
She is survived by her husband, Bryce McNatt; children, Kelly Barnett (Jason), Mark McNatt (Nina), Robbie Swinney; brother, Charles Simmons (Teresa); grandchildren, Shawn Williams (Locke), Eric Boutwell, Kassie Franks (Jesse); great-grandchildren, Jaston Franks, and Emmett Franks; as well as a host of loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Harvey and Lennis Simmons; children, Sherrill Allen , Regina Allen; siblings, James Simmons, Lorene Williams, Bobby Simmons, Elouise Plemmons, Linda Simmons, Sharron Simmons, Louise McCalpin, Faye Tucker and Randall Simmons.
Shawn Williams, Eric Boutwell, Gary Williams, Charlie Thorn, Jesse Franks, Dale James, Steve Plemmons and Harold Miller will serve as pallbearers.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, March 20, 2022, from 2:00 until 3:00 p.m. with the funeral service following at 3:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Pinkard Funeral Home of Russellville, Alabama. Interment will follow the funeral service in Franklin Memory Gardens.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Cheryl Hampton, Dale James and Encompass Health Hospice, especially Jennifer, Brandy and Constance.
Pinkard Funeral Home of Russellville assisted the family.
