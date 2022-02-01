CHEROKEE — Nellaree Waldrop Dodson, 93, of Cherokee, died Saturday, January 29, 2022. Visitation will be today, February 1, from 2:00 until 3:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Cherokee. The funeral service will immediately follow in the funeral home chapel with Chip Martin officiating. Interment will be in Harris Chapel Cemetery.
Nellaree attended Barton First Baptist Church and was preceded in death by her husband, Ernest E. Dodson; son, Ronald E. Dodson; grandsons, Paul M. Dodson and Dion Franks; and parents, Houston and Myrtle Waldrop.
She is survived by her children, Michael E. Dodson, Angel D. Franks, and Thomas E. Dodson; brothers, Carl, Anthony, and John Waldrop; six grandchildren; five great-grandchildren and one on the way; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Friends and family will serve as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association.
Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave condolences for the family.
