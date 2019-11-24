TUSCUMBIA — Nellie Ann Sheffield Byers, 78, of Tuscumbia, passed away on Friday, November 22, 2019. Visitation will be Tuesday, November 26, at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia, from noon - 1 p.m. The funeral following at 1 p.m., in the funeral home Chapel, with Bro. Howell Bingham officiating. Burial will be at Shaw Cemetery.
Mrs. Byers was a native of Cherokee, and was known to many as “Mammie.”
She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Lee Byers; grandson, Barry Dwayne Byers; and parents, James and Ruth Sheffield.
Mrs. Byers is survived by her son Eddie Byers (Joyce); brothers, Leroy “Charlie” and Leonard “Joe” Sheffield; sisters Mary Jane Davis and Sandy Sheffield; grandchildren, Briana Benson (Jeff) and Bryan Tyner; great-grandchildren, Kaylee Byers, Jakob Byers, and LiLiana Tyner; and a host of nieces and nephews.
The family would like to express special thanks to Good Samaritan Hospice.
Online condolences may be left at morrisonfuneralhomes.com.
