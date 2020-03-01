MUSCEL SHOALS — Nellie Conn Stansell passed away on February 28th, 2020, at the age of 86.
She was born Nellie Ruth Edmondson on April 16th, 1933 in Coosa County, Alabama. She was raised along with her six brothers in Talledega County, where she attended Fayetteville School. In 1952 she married, Bloise Conn, whose family lived on the same dirt road as hers. She and Bloise moved to the Shoals area, where Bloise took a job with Diamond Alkali. In Muscle Shoals they raised three children through which they were fans and supporters of many school, church, and community activities.
During the 1970s Nell provided day care for many children in her home, often keeping as many as ten at a time. During this time she was a positive influence on many children and their families.
Nell was known as an excellent cook, seamstress, and caregiver. She married James Stansell of Sheffield in 1999, after the passing of Bloise in 1994. She enjoyed many years of happiness and fulfillment with both husbands and lovingly cared for each one through the stages of chronic disease.
She was a strong woman and a hard worker. She loved and supported Woodward Avenue Baptist Church for 66 years, where she served as a nursery worker for decades.
She is preceded in death by her parents, James and Pauline Russell Edmondson; husband, Bloise Conn; husband, James Stansell; and brothers, James, Ed, Tom, Russell, Ben, and Joe Edmondson.
She is survived by her children, John Conn (Shane), Ronnie Conn (Robyn), and Doris Boozer (Rick); stepchildren, Boogie Stansell (Donna), Alan Stansell, Donna Thornton (Jim), and Cathy Elliott (Jim); grandchildren, Angie Gunn (Brendan), Karen King (Cory), Justin Boozer (Jenny), Melissa Stapleton (Jake), Ryan Boozer (JulieAna), Ross Conn, Anna Bullington (Michael); and great-grandchildren, Lily and Easton Boozer, Lydia and Wesley Ryan, Parks and Luke Boozer, Arden and Lydia King, Ivy, Sheperd, and Violet Stapleton; step-grandchildren and great grandchildren, Kevin Elliott (Mirela), Ragan Smith; Aleks and Sam Elliott, Tatum and Henley Smith; numerous nieces and nephews and close friends.
Pallbearers are Justin Boozer, Ryan Boozer, Brendan Gunn, Cory King, Ross Conn, Jake Stapleton, Michael Bullington. Honorary pallbearers will be Russ Cochran, Rodney Howard, and Terry McMinn.
A funeral is scheduled for Monday, March 2nd at 1 p.m. at Woodward Avenue Baptist Church, in Muscle Shoals, with visitation at 11 a.m. Brothers Will Rushing and Tom Whatley will officiate the ceremony.
All are welcome to attend and celebrate Nell’s life. Memorial donations may be made to the Kruz’n For a Kure Foundation or the Fame Girls’ Ranch.
The family would like to thank Doug and Darlene Trotti for their friendship and care.
You may sign the online registry at colbertmemorial.com.
