TISHOMINGO, MISSISSIPPI — Nellie D. Wigginton, 84, died February 28, 2022. Visitation will be today from 4:30 to 7 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS. Burial will be in Tishomingo City Cemetery.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.