TOWN CREEK — Nellie Dean Jeffreys, 92, of Town Creek, AL passed away on Saturday, August 20, 2022. Visitation will be on Wednesday, August 24, 2022 from 12-2 p.m. at Colbert Memorial Chapel with a service to follow at 2 p.m. in the chapel. Brother Bobby Amos and Brother Mark Mayfield will be officiating. Burial will be in Colbert Memorial Gardens.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Aaron Lance Berryman and Bertha Lee Waldrep Berryman; husband, T.L. Jeffreys; granddaughter, Amanda Lowery; sister, Mae Breeden; brothers, Rubert Berryman, Gilbert Berryman, and Charles Berryman.
She is survived by her sons, Terrell Jeffreys (Sue) and Ronnie Jeffreys; daughters, Teresia Jeffreys, Sheila Lowery (Dwight), and Diane Kick (Donnie); brother, David Berryman; sisters, Shelby Vandiver and Donna Davis; sister-in-law, Carolyn Berryman; eleven grandchildren; twenty-five great-grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Wyatt Oliver, Lee Jeffreys, Josh Jeffreys, Charlie Summers, Jack Summers, and Anthony Oliver.
You may sign the online registry at www.colbertmemorial.com.
