VINA, AL — Nellie Marie Holland, 83, died Friday, December 16, 2022. Funeral services will be Sunday, December 18, 2022, 3 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel, Red Bay, AL. Burial will be in Ebenezer Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday, from noon-3 p.m., at the funeral home. She was a member of Good Springs Free Will Baptist Church.

