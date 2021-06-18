FLORENCE — Nellie Jane Cole, 78 of Florence, passed away suddenly Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at North Alabama Medical Center. Mrs. Cole was a housewife and a member of North Carolina Church of Christ.
Visitation will be held Saturday, June 19, 2021 from 1:00 - 2:00 p.m. at Greenview Funeral Home, funeral service to follow in Greenview Memorial Chapel. Services will conclude with burial in Greenview Memorial Park with Jerry Campbell, Sonny Owens, Ronnie Pannell and Tim Pannell officiating.
Mrs. Cole was preceded in death by her parents, Melvin Baxter and Lucille Edwards Baxter; and a sister, Rebekah Sue Baxter. She is survived by her husband, Leon Cole of Florence, AL; sons, Stephen Wayne Cole of Lawrenceburg, TN and James Brian Cole of Florence, AL.
Pallbearers will be men from North Carolina Church of Christ and honorary pallbearers will be Tom McCafferty and Jeff Grigsby.
