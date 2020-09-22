FLORENCE — Nellie Joanne Risner, 84, died September 20, 2020. A graveside service will be Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. in Greenview Memorial Park with Greenview Funeral Home directing.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.