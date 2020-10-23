HAMILTON

Nellie June Jackson, 79, died October 22, 2020. Visitation will be Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Marion County Funeral Home. Funeral will follow at 1 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Hamilton Memory Gardens.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.