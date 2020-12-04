FLORENCE
Nellie Linda McBride, 74, of Florence, passed away, Wednesday, December 2, 2020. There will be a graveside service Saturday, December 5, 2020 at 1:00 P.M. in Shaw Cemetery. Greg Beasley will officiate.
Linda was a graduate of Colbert County High and Florence State. She was retired from the Alabama DOT after 30 years of service. She was preceded in death by her parents, Elmer and Nina Johnson; sister, Mary Davenport.
Mrs. McBride is survived by her son, Chris McBride (Rene); grandchildren, Christopher McBride (Caln), Carly Lenz, Sharon Bogus, Tiffany Covert (AJ), Chelsea Barnes; great-grandchildren, Andrew Miller, Allie Lenz, Benny McBride, Kason Bogus, Rylee Turpen, James Covert, Brayden Covert, Isabella Covert, and Anabella Covert; host of nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Christopher McBride, Isaiah Price, Kevin Miller, Kevin Barnes, AJ Covert, and James Covert.
The family would like to thank all the doctors, nurses, and staff at El Reposo nursing facility for the care and attention they all gave her over the years.
Please visit www.Morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave condolences.
