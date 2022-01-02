RED BAY — Nellie Evonne Petree, 79, died January 1, 2022. Graveside services will be Monday, 3:30 p.m. at Berry Cemetery. Burial will be in Berry Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday, 2 p.m. - 3 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay, AL. Deaton Funeral Home will be in charge of arrangements.

