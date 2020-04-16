GOLDEN, MISSISSIPPI — Nellie Timmons ‘Tom’ Pruitt, 77, died April 14, 2020. Graveside services will be Friday at 5 p.m. at Hodge Cemetery. Deaton Funeral Home is directing.
