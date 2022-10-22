FLORENCE — Nellie Mitchell Yocum Riley, age 73, passed away October 21, 2022. Arrangements are being handled through Pinkard Funeral Home of Russellville. www.pinkardfh.com.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.