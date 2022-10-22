FLORENCE — Nellie Mitchell Yocum Riley, age 73, of Florence, passed away October 21, 2022.
Nellie retired from the United States Air Force, after 27 years of loyal service to her Country and her Flag. She achieved the rank of Colonel, after years of hard work and sacrifice.
She is survived by her brother, Charles Mitchell (Helen); nephews, Steven Benefield, Brandon Charles Mitchell (Emily); nieces, Sherry Isbell (Jeff), Tammy Benefield; several great nieces and nephews; special friends Rick and Fran Martin, if one was in trouble the other was holding her hand; also, a host of cousins and Air Force friends that will miss her dearly.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ernest and Ruth Mitchell; husband, Jerry Dewayne Yocum; son, Timothy Dewayne Yocum and sister, Norma Mitchell Benefield.
Visitation will take place on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at Pinkard Funeral Home of Russellville Chapel, from noon-2 p.m., with the funeral service following at 2 p.m. Interment will be at Oak Grove Cemetery.
Pinkard Funeral Home of Russellville assisted the family.
