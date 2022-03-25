SPRUCE PINE — Nellie Ruth Hovater, 80, died March 23, 2022. Visitation will be Sunday from 1:30 to 3 p.m. at Spry Memorial Chapel. Funeral will follow at 3 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Gravel Hill Cemetery, Mt. Star. She was married to Freddy Hovater.

