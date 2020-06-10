BRUNDIDGE, ALABAMA — Nellie Sue Snodgrass, age 82, a longtime resident of Brundidge, AL, was called to her eternal resting place on Sunday, June 7, 2020 while at home surrounded by her family and friends. A celebration of her life will be held Saturday, June 13, 2020, at Antioch Baptist Church, 3306 County Road 3310, Troy, AL 36079. The Snodgrass family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m. prior to Memorial Service. Pastors Kenneth “Kenny” Horn and Brian Mclendon will be officiating.
Mrs. Nellie is survived by her husband of 62 years, Earl Snodgrass; son, Mark (Tammie) Snodgrass; daughter, Susan Nave; sister, Pam (Sam) Gibbs; uncle, Wayne (Rose) Weldy; special family friend, Nellie Swartwood; grandchildren, Heather Garland (Brandon Helms), Anthony James, Kesli (Drew) Martin, Kara (Derrick) Kerr, Patrick (Renata) Wellington; great- grandchildren, Braxton, Carson and Madaline Martin, Lizzy and Bella Poores, Ashlyn Kerr, Harper, Marshall and Remi Wellington, and Casein James; numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Denver and Helen Jennings; brother, John Jennings; sisters, Shirley Nave and Brenda Summers.
Nellie was a devout Christian, wife, mother, friend, farm hand and servant in ministry. She was an active member of Antioch Baptist Church in Troy, AL. She was a servant in her church on various committees.
The family wishes to extend a heartfelt thanks to the staff of Compassus Hospice for their exceptional care and support. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her honor to Pike County Gideon’s, P.O. Box 245, Troy, AL 36081.
