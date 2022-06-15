TUSCUMBIA —Nelson Jackson “Jack” Fuller, Jr., 65, Tuscumbia, passed from his life to his eternal home in heaven on Monday, June 13, 2022. Visitation will be today, June 15, from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The funeral service will immediately follow in the funeral home chapel with Seth Hood officiating.
Jack was preceded in death by his parents, Nelson and Ruth Fuller; sister, Linda McAnally; brother, Roger Fuller, Sr.; and father- and mother-in-law, Herbert and Betty Ford.
Jack is survived by his wife, Laura Fuller; children, Trae Fuller (Amber) and Aleah Fuller Harris (Griffin); brothers, Kenneth Fuller (Janice) and David McAnally; brother-in-law, Mike Marecle (Rosemary); sister, Glenda Dawson; special sister, Sherry Fuller; grandchildren, Caden Park, Ethan Park, Madison Fuller, Mason Fuller, Beau Harris, and Brody Harris; nephews, Dewayne and Rodney McAnally, Jamey Fuller, and Matt Wilburn (Natalie); nieces, Kim Fuller Hargett and Lisa Fuller; and several great nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be nephews, Isaac Fuller, Nathan Fuller, Eli Fuller, Dusty Fuller, Roger Fuller, Jr., and Trevor Dawson. Kenneth Lloyd, Larry Richey, Johnny Hall, and Johnny Howard will serve as honorary pallbearers.
Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave tributes and condolences for the family.
Commented