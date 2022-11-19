LAWRENCEBURG, TN — Nelson L. Richardson, Sr., born July 9th, 1939, died Tuesday November 15th at Huntsville Hospital surrounded by his family. He was a native of Lawrenceburg, Tennessee and a member of Rogersville United Methodist Church. He was a proud member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers since 1963. In addition, he was a Mason, a Shriner and served as a Potentate of the Cahaba Shrine Temple. He was a loving and caring husband and father as well as a wonderful “PawPaw” to all of his family.
He was preceded in death by his father, Joe P. Richardson and Cora Gunnell Richardson; two sisters, Mildred Lantz Asplint and Patsy Weaver, and his precious daughter, Tonya Richardson Gattis. He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Arlene Ezell Richardson; two sons, Nelson Richardson Jr. (Jane) and David Richardson (Tara); son-in-law, Jeff Gattis; three granddaughters, Lauren Swaggerty (Drew), Alli Peter (David), and Kelsey Richardson; five grandsons, Cory Watson (Jennifer), Jeremy Watson (Jessica), Will Sims, Will Richardson (Jordan), and Nelson (Trey) Richardson III; two great-granddaughters, Brenley Watson and Clara Swaggerty; and many nieces and nephews.
Nelson was a man of his word and was loved by many. Special thanks to family and friends for your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. Services held on November 19th with Pastor Holly officiating. Visitation from 12:00 - 2:00 p.m. immediately followed by a funeral at Rogersville United Methodist Church. Interment in Second Creek Primitive Baptist Cemetery at a later date for immediate family. In lieu of flowers, please make memorials to Cahaba Shrine Temple Transportation fund, the American Cancer Society, or your favorite charity.
Commented