LAWRENCEBURG, TENN.

Nelson Mabry Smithson, 85, died November 30, 2020. Graveside service will be today at 11 a.m. at Blair Cemetery with Loretto Memorial Chapel directing. He was a native of Lawrence County, TN.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.