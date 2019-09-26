TUSCUMBIA — Nelson Midd Dalrymple, 88, of Tuscumbia, AL passed away Monday, September 23, 2019. Visitation will be tonight from 6 to 8 at Colbert Memorial Chapel. A service will be held Friday, September 27, 2019 at 11 a.m. Mitchell Dalrymple will be officiating. Burial will be in Colbert Memorial Gardens. He was a member of Piney Grove Church of Christ and a member of the Steel Workers Union Local 200. He enjoyed singing at The Little Ryman.
He was preceded in death by wife, Reba Dalrymple of Tuscumbia; brothers, Francis Dalrymple of Muscle Shoals and Harold Dalrymple of Batesville, MS; sisters, Lucille McDaniel of Tuscumbia and Earlean McCollister of Batesville, MS.
He is survived by his sons, Larry Dalrymple (Mary), Gary Dalrymple (Delois), Michael A. Dalrymple (Tammy) and Gregory Dalrymple (Kim); brother, Jimmy Dalrymple; 10 grandchildren; 13 great- grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Pallbearers will be Matthew Dalrymple, Michael Dalrymple, Micah Dalrymple, Jacob Walker, Cody Dalrymple and Jeremy Fisher. Honorary pallbearers will be James Lindsey and Ray Lindsey.
A special thanks to Kindred Hospice and Dr. Jeremy Thompson for the care given to our dear loved one.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The American Cancer Society.
Colbert Memorial Chapel is assisting the family. You may sign the online registry at colbertmemorial.com
