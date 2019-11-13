MT. PLEASANT, TENN. — Nelson Lee Rhodes, 74, retired employee of General Electric, died Monday, November 11, 2019 at his residence in Mt. Pleasant.
A memorial service will be conducted Thursday at 5:00 P.M. at Main Street Church of Christ with Joe Rhodes and Randy Kersey officiating. The family will visit with friends Thursday from 2:00 P.M. until service time at the church. Oakes & Nichols Funeral Directors are assisting the family with arrangements and condolences may be extended online at www.oakesandnichols.com.
The family suggests memorials to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516. Condolences may be extended online at www.oakesandnichols.com.
Born June 29, 1945 in Florence, Alabama, he was the son of the late Herman Lee Rhodes and the late Earline Goad Rhodes. An avid sportsman, Mr. Rhodes enjoyed playing cards, pool, and coaching American Little League and Babe Ruth Baseball. He was member of Main Street Church of Christ, where he loved going to men’s breakfast.
Survivors include his wife, whom he married November 21, 1968, Linda Cothran Rhodes of Mt. Pleasant; sons, Joe (Marlinia) Rhodes of New Johnsonville; Kevin (Kayla) Rhodes of Shelbyville; John (Raeann) Filson of Summertown; grandchildren, Elizabeth Rhodes, Hannah Rhodes, Mary-Emma Rhodes, Harper-Lei Rhodes, Jamison King, Jessica Hesson, Shane Filson, Gage Filson; brother, Bobby Joe (Gilda) Rhodes of Columbia; Fred (Gale) Rhodes of Louisville, Kentucky; nieces and nephews, Andrea Rhodes of Columbia; Bo (Tirzah) Rhodes of Memphis; Zack Rhodes of Las Vegas, Nevada; Abby Rhodes (Jordan) Green of Louisville, Kentucky; and his little buddy, Bentley Kittrell.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter-in-law, Heather Rozmus Rhodes; grandparents, Clarence and Sara Goad; William and Ethel Rhodes.
Honorary pallbearers will be Dwight Garner, Dr. Nevss, Dr. Miller, Dr. Slosky, Dr. Gould, Dr. Puzanov, Killer Norman, and Main Street Church of Christ men’s breakfast group.
