MUSCLE SHOALS — Nettie Burt, 91, died June 20, 2022. Funeral will be Friday at 1 p.m. at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church, Leighton, burial in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery. The body will be placed in the church at 12 p.m. Public viewing will be Thursday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thompson and Son Funeral Home, Tuscumbia, directing.

