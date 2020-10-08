RUSSELLVILLE — Nettie Faye Bendall, age 86, of Russellville, passed away on Tuesday, October 06, 2020 at Florence Nursing & Rehab Center.
Faye was a member of Jonesboro Baptist Church and faithfully attended until health permitted from her doing so. A few weeks ago, it was determined she was the oldest living member at the time. She owned and operated her own beauty shop for 50 years and made many friends there. She will be missed by everyone who knew her.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, John Norris Bendall; parents, Felix and Eva (McNatt) Byrd; sisters, Excellia Byrd Gay, Luvellia Byrd Hyde, Bernice Byrd Sockwell, Vernie Earline Byrd; brother, Lee Audrey Byrd; and nephew, Ray Hyde.
She leaves to cherish her memory, her daughter, Diane Bendall Denson; grandchildren, Kevin Denson, Emily Higginbotham (Derek); great-grandchildren, Noah, Ava, Mason, Bently (Kevin), Will, Emma (Emily); and several nieces and nephews; as well as a host of friends. The visitation will be 12:00 noon to 1:00 p.m. today, October 08, 2020 at Spry Memorial Chapel. A graveside service will be at 1:30 p.m. at Franklin Memory Gardens with Brother Kent Walker officiating.
Spry Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
