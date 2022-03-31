FIVE POINTS, TENNESSEE — Nettie Mae Clinard Nolen, 94, died March 27, 2022. Visitation will be today from 4 to 7 p.m. at Loretto Memorial Chapel. Funeral will be Friday at 3 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Bonnertown Cemetery. She was of the Church of Christ faith.

