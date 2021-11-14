LEXINGTON — Nettie Sue Newton, 80, of Lexington, Alabama, died Thursday, November 11, 2021 at Athens-Limestone Hospital.
Services will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at Spry Funeral Home Chapel in Athens. Visitation is from 6 until 8 p.m. Monday at Spry Funeral Home. Pallbearers will be David Ezekiel, Mike Ezekiel, Bobby Dison, Alan Dison, David Jackson and David Legg.
Mrs. Newton was born May 16, 1941 in Limestone County. She was a member of Oxford Church of Christ and she was a homemaker.
Survivors: son, William “Bud” Newton (Dawn) of Rogersville; daughters, Carol Legg of Lexington, Kaye Lard of Florence and Janet Ezekiel (David) of Florence; brother, George Junior Dison (Glenda) of Rogersville; sister, Cindy Gordon (Robert) of Lexington; sisters-in-law, Cathy Dison of Center Star and Alice Dison of Athens; seven grandchildren. Preceded in death by husband, Chester Newton; daughter, Connie Newton; brothers, Richard Dison and Herman Dison.
Commented