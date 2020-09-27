ETHRIDGE, TENN. — Neva Jane Skelton Risner, 93, died September 23, 2020. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Saturday, September 26, at Shackelford Funeral Directors, Waynesboro, with burial to follow in Memorial Gardens. She was formerly of Waynesboro, TN.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.