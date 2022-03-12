MUSCLE SHOALS — Neva L. Wright, 58, passed away March 10, 2022. Visitation will be Sunday, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Colbert Memorial Chapel with funeral service to follow in the chapel. Burial will be in Jefferson Memorial, Hoover, AL. She was the wife to Pastor Neal Wright.

