ANDERSON — Nicholas Randall Adams, 40, of Anderson, passed away Friday, September 17, 2021 at NAMC.
A funeral service will be Sunday, September 19th at 3:00 p.m., at Rogersville Funeral Home, with burial in Bethel Cemetery, with Bill Barlow officiating.
Pallbearers will be Tim LeMay, Ashley Haygood, Shane Haygood, Chris Nelms, Jeremy Nelms and Chad Adams.
Nicholas was preceded in death by his grandfathers, James Nelms and Nathan Thornton.
He is survived by his parents, Tim and Melissa Thornton; sister, Cassie (Tim) LeMay; nephews, Noah, Silas and Sawyer; niece, Lydia; grandparents, Lou Willie Nelms and Sharon Thornton.
Visit rogersvillefh.com to share condolences to the Thornton family.
Commented