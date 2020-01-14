FLORENCE — Nicholas Anthony Ingle, 37, died January 5, 2020. He was born July 4, 1982 in Los Angeles, CA. He is the son of Jerrell and Sheryl Ingle. He graduated from Bradshaw High School in 2000, where he was involved in chorus, and went on to attend classes at The University of North Alabama. He will always be remembered for his musical talents, intelligence, and love for those around him.
Nick is survived by his parents, Jerrell and Sheryl of Florence; his two sisters, Noelle Balentine and Natalin Ingle. He also leaves his paternal grandfather, Walter Ingle of Florence.
There will be a celebration of his life at North Wood United Methodist Church on January 25th at 3 p.m.
