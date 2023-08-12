F.8.12.23 Nicholad Murphy.jpg
FLORENCE — Nicholas David Murphy, age 27, of Florence, passed away August 9, 2023. The family will receive friends Sunday, August 13, from 2:00-3:00 p.m. at Underwood Baptist Church. A celebration of Nic’s life will start at 3:00 p.m. with Matt Beherhaus officiating. Williams Funeral Home is assisting the family.

