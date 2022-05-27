HALEYVILLE — Nicholas Loyd Dodd, 39, died May 24, 2022. Visitation will be Tuesday from 5 to 6 p.m. at Pinkard Funeral Home in Haleyville. A Memorial Service will be at 6 p.m. in the chapel.

