HALEYVILLE — Nicholas Loyd Dodd, 39, died May 24, 2022. Visitation will be Tuesday from 5 to 6 p.m. at Pinkard Funeral Home in Haleyville. A Memorial Service will be at 6 p.m. in the chapel.
