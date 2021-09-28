FLORENCE — Nicholas Robert Tackett, age 30, passed away on September 23, 2021, from injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident. Visitation will be Wednesday, September 29, 2021, from 5:00-8:00 p.m. at Greenview Memorial Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday September 30, 2021, First Baptist Church Center Star, the body will lie in state from 1:00-2:00 p.m. with burial to follow in Greenview Memorial Cemetery, Florence, Alabama. Bro. Ronny Jones and Bro. Ashley Pettus officiating. He will be buried with full Mason Honors.
Nicholas attended Brooks High School. He worked at Pettus Mechanical for eight years and was a member of the Sheet Metal Workers Union. Earlier this year, Nicholas had the wonderful opportunity to work side by side with his father-in-law, Lynn Henry at Tri-States Insulation. He was also a proud brother and Master Mason with the Greenhill Masonic Lodge 402.
Nicholas loved his family deeply. He had a heart of gold and was always willing to help others. Nicholas had a zest for life. He loved nature and being outdoors. He enjoyed hunting and was an avid Alabama football fan. Most of all, Nicholas loved spending time with his family, especially his girls. He and Kati enjoyed traveling, hiking the mountains of Colorado, and riding their street bike every chance they got. Isaiah 40:31 “…They will soar on wings like eagles; they will run and not grow weary; they will walk and not be faint.”
Nicholas was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Herschel and Ann White. He is survived by the love of his life, Kati Tackett and two beautiful daughters, Maci and Harper, whom he adored. He is also survived by his parents, Darwin and Natalie McDonald; brothers, Landon Tackett and Parker Stone; mothers-in-law and fathers-in-law, Lynn Henry (Esther) and Jennifer Henry (Tim Rikard). Nicholas is also survived by his paternal grandparents, Gene and Gloria Tackett and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. Psalm 34:18 “The Lord is close to the brokenhearted and saves those who are crushed in spirit.”
Pallbearers will be Landon Tackett, Parker Stone, Johnathan Pace, Spencer Pace, Andrew White, Jacob White, Kane Clanton, and Trey Counce. Honorary pallbearers will be members of the Greenhill Masonic Lodge.
In lieu of flowers, friends have set up Good Samaritan accounts and contributions can be made to any branch of Bank Independent or Listerhill Credit Union.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com
Commented