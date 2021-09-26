FLORENCE — Nicholas Robert Tackett, 30, passed away Thursday, September 23, 2021. Arrangements will be announced at a later date. Nick is the husband of Katelyn Henry Tackett. Greenview Funeral Home is assisting the family with Final arrangements.

