SHEFFIELD — Nicole Francine Bonds, 50, died November 28, 2022. Public viewing will be today from 12 to 7 p.m. at Trinity Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.