WAYNESBORO, TENNESSEE — Graveside service for Nigle Eugene Daniel, 81, will be Monday, January 24, 2022, at 1 p.m., at Memorial Gardens, Collinwood, TN. Burial will follow at Memorial Gardens. He was the husband of Mary Sue Triplett Daniel. Shackelford Funeral Directors, Wayne County assisting the family.

