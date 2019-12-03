TUSCUMBIA — Nikita Sheray Thompson, 44, died November 29, 2019. Funeral will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at First Missionary Baptist Church, Tuscumbia, with Rev. Otis B. Smith, Pastor, and Rev. Earnest Smith, Eulogist. Burial will be in Shoals Memorial Gardens, Tuscumbia. The body will be placed in the church at 10:00 a.m. The public viewing will be today 12:00 to 8:00 p.m. She is the daughter of J.C. Thompson and Pamela Meade Thompson. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Paul E. Johnson Memorial/American Cancer Society. Thompson and Son Funeral Home, Tuscumbia, directing.
Commented