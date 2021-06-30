FLORENCE
Nina Annette Floyd, 83, of Florence, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, on June 28, 2021. She was a member of Grace Baptist Church, Florence.
Visitation will be Friday, July 2, 2021 from 11-1 p.m. at Greenview Funeral Home.
Ms. Floyd was preceded in death by her daughter, Barbara; and parents, Charlie and Leona Walker.
She is survived by her daughters, Mary Allison (Eddie) and Donna Floyd; grandson, Gary Floyd, all of Florence; sister, Louise Borst of Columbia, NC; cherished friends, Mrs. Eleanor Martin and Barbara Corbett, both of Florence; and numerous beloved family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the American Cancer Society or charity of your choice.
