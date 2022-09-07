FLORENCE

Nina Janice Lamb, 89, died September 6, 2022. Visitation will be Sunday from 12 to 1 p.m. at Colbert Memorial Chapel with a service to follow at 2 p.m. in the chapel. Burial will be in Pleasant Hill Baptist Church Cemetery in Cherokee.

