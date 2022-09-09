FLORENCE — Nina Janice Lamb, 89, of Florence, AL passed away Tuesday, September 6, 2022. Visitation will be Sunday, September 11, 2022 from 12-1 p.m. at Colbert Memorial Chapel with a service to follow at 1 p.m. in the chapel. Jerry Hooper will be officiating. Burial will be in Pleasant Hill Baptist Church Cemetery in Cherokee, AL.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Ola Mae Franks; husband, James W. “Bill” Lamb, Sr.; son, James William Lamb, Jr.; and granddaughter, Tracey McMichen.
She is survived by her daughters, Johnnie Lamb, Nora Brown, and Debbie Slaughter; grandchildren, Tommy Brown, Shannon Lee, Blake McDaniel, and Ryan Lamb; great-grandchildren, Sydney and Payton Lee, Dylan and Phillip Lamb, and Bella James McDaniel; nephew, Jerry Hooper; nieces, Mary Young, Linda Moore, and Kathy Michael.
Pallbearers will be Tommy Brown, Blake McDaniel, Kevin Baker, Kyle Baker, Eric Adams, and Dustin Adams.
Special thank you to Amedisys for their care and Chaplain, Scott Livingston.
