FLORENCE — Nina Jean Stovall, 87, died February 27, 2023. Public viewing will be Sunday from 1 to 8 p.m. at Grace Memorial Funeral Home, Sheffield. Visitation will be Sunday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Funeral will be Monday at 1 p.m. at St. Mark Baptist Church, Florence with burial in Greenview Memorial Gardens.

