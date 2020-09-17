LAWRENCEBURG, TENN.

Nina Kellogg Larsen, 75, died September 15, 2020. Visitation will be tonight from 5 to 8 at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral will be Friday at 1 p.m. in the chapel with burial in John Lay Cemetery. She was a farmer.

