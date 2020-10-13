FLORENCE — Nina Lovelace Burns, age 77, of Florence, went to her heavenly home on Saturday, October 10, 2020. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, October 14, from 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. at Spry-Williams Funeral Home. The funeral will follow at noon in the funeral home chapel. Burial will be in Rogers Chapel Cemetery.
Nina was preceded in death by her first husband, Earl Lovelace; and daughters, Nina Lovelace and Rhonda Givens.
Survivors include her husband, Waford Burns; children, Charlotte Huckaba (David), Gaylon Lovelace (Kim), Tina Boroff (Tom), Harold Burns, and Karla Burns; grandchildren, Shannon Castle, Jason Givens, Jessica Kelley, Ashley Godsey, Kaylon Hunt, Hailey Lovelace, Justin Huckaba, Janna Davis, Destiny McFall, Emily Seawright, Benjamin Burns and Heather Burns; and numerous great-grandchildren.
Nina was a former member of Christian Faith Church and a current member of Hendrix Chapel Church of Christ. She loved Jesus Christ, her Lord and Savior.
She was a kind, gentle, loving, humble person who centered her life around her family. She enjoyed nature and gardening, especially planting and growing flowers.
The family would like to express their appreciation to the nurses of Encompass Hospice, Helen Keller Hospital and North Alabama Medical Center, 5th floor, for their loving care. Appreciation is also expressed to Dr. Eric Santiago and Felix Morris for their expert care.
You may leave condolences at sprywilliams.com.
