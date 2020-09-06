LAWRENCEBURG, TENN. — Nina Sims Ayers Bailey, 72, died September 4, 2020. Visitation is 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday at Neal Funeral Home with funeral to follow at 1 p.m. Burial is in Lawrence County Memorial Gardens. She was a member of First United Pentecostal Church.

