SPRUCE PINE — Mrs. Sue King, 82, of Spruce Pine, Alabama, passed away July 2, 2020 at her sister’s residence. A native of Franklin County, Alabama, she was a homemaker and attended New Friendship Missionary Baptist Church, Belgreen.
Visitation was Sunday, July 5, 2020 from 5 to 8 p.m. at New Friendship Missionary Baptist Church. Funeral services were Monday, July 6, 2020, at 2 p.m. with Ricky Phifer officiating. Pallbearers included Josh James, Andy McAnally, Zack Morgan, Tuck Martin, Ricky Johnston, and Floyd Young with Austin Dakota James, Calvin Sutton and Steven McCalpin serving as honorary bearers. Burial was in Belgreen Cemetery.
Mrs. King’s survivors include daughters, Diane McAnally (Rickey) and Patti Baker (Frankie); sister, Gail Enlow Scott (Roger); grandchildren, Josh James (Crystal), Andy McAnally, and Holly Suit (Adam); great-grandchildren, Austin Dakota James, Aaliyah James, Raegen Showers, Ava McAnally, and Breeanna Suit; nieces, Beth Sutton Morgan (Zack) and Allie Sutton; great-nephew and niece, Calvin Sutton and Zoie Morgan; bonus family, Kayla Allen and Stephanie Showers and her daughters, Addison and Shaylyn Bryant, and other relatives and friends.
Preceding her in death were her husband, Lee H. King and parents, George Calvin and Ruby Nell Porter Enlow.
Pinkard Funeral Home, Russellville, was in charge of all arrangements.
